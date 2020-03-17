Moyer Sr. Paul Junior March 13, 2020 Paul Junior Moyer Sr., 75, of Roanoke, passed away on March 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m.,Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Garden of Prayer No, 7 Vision of Faith Worship Ministries. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

