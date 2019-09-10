MOWBRAY Rachel P. September 8, 2019 Rachel P. Mowbray, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wade H. Perdue and Cora Myrtle Perdue. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Rodney Mowbray; three brothers and one sister. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Mowbray Ferron and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Kemper Charles Ferron and Brandi Ferron Thomason; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends today, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.
