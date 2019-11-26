August 1, 1925 November 21, 2019 Mary Chisolm Mountcastle was born on August 1, 1925, and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the second child of the late, James Julian and Eva Frierson Chisolm. Growing up in Baltimore, she attended Bryn Mawr School and the Peabody Conservatory of Music. In the fall of 1943, she entered Hollins College where she majored in piano. During the summers of her college years, she worked in the Women's Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital. While at Hollins, Mary had the good fortune to room with her future sister-in-law, Marguerite Mountcastle (Cook). During that time, she began corresponding with her roommate's brother who was stationed in Europe during World War II. After the war ended in Europe, Bob was sent to Japan, so Mary did not actually meet him until his return in 1946. After graduating from Hollins, Mary married Robert Boxley Mountcastle on November 1, 1947. Together they left a legacy of three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family was always her central focus. After her children were grown there were, in her own words, "such wonderful summer family reunions lasting two to three weeks" every year of her life. This meant everything to her. Music, church and volunteering also played a large part in her life. She was president of the glee club in high school and played piano for morning prayers. In college, she was a member of the choral club. When her children were young, she helped teach music classes and played piano for Sunday school. She also volunteered to help with children's programs including theater, Television and Book Fair. After her children left home, she volunteered at the West End Center and worked for three years reclassifying the church library. She participated for 10 years in "her" music group that focused on duets and pieces of music for two pianos. This was also a time for plenty of bridge and travel. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert B. Mountcastle; and her brother and his wife, Julian and Sylvia Chisolm. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert B. Mountcastle Jr. and his wife, Janey, of Roanoke, Va., Susan Mountcastle Stephens and her husband, Mark, of Dallas, Texas, and Mary Mountcastle Groth and her husband, Bob, of Roanoke, Va; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Margaret Mountcastle and her husband, Shane Hall, of Portland, Maine, Bobby Mountcastle and his wife, Emily, and their three sons, George, James and William, of Roanoke, Va., Annie Mountcastle Post and her husband, Aaron, of Durham, N.C., Andrew Stephens and his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Natalie, of San Francisco, Calif., Mackenzie Stephens of Boston, Mass., Katie Stephens Wenning and her husband, Robert, and their son, Bobby, of Dallas, Texas, Cameron Groth of Atlanta, Ga., Scotty Groth of Columbia, S.C., and Will Groth of Richmond, Va. The family would like to thank the following individuals for their generous care and support at the end of our mother's life, Dr. Carolyn Clark, Deborah Lake, Deja Rich, Jasmine Brown, Elaine James, Kenya James and Cookie Miller. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Community Center, or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
