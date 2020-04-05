April 2, 2020 Alwyn "Al" Dale Mottesheard, 81, passed peacefully into God's hands on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Coates and William "Bill" Houston Mottesheard. To cherish his memory and remember him with love are his wife of 52 years, Linda Corkum Mottesheard; daughters, Melissa Ann Mottesheard Fike (Patrick) and Susan Dale Mottesheard Tatum (Craig); and grandchildren, Benton Dale Tatum, Dawson Gray Tatum and Mackenzie Leigh Clare. Al was also beloved by his many cousins and special friends such as his Valentine group, Jefferson High School reunion group from Roanoke, and his Retired Old Men Eating Out, or ROMEO Group which he named. Al was a lifelong member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a member of Seventh Street Christian Church for over 40 years where he served as Chairman of the Trustees and Chairman of the Elders, and in many other areas of church life. In 1961, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in accounting. His accounting career began with a job as an accountant at Knrose Corporation and then at American Bridge, both companies in Roanoke. In 1965, he accepted a position in the Virginia State Treasurer's Office where he served for 18 years, becoming the Chief Deputy Treasurer. During his service with the state, he earned a certificate in cash management. Following his career at the state, Al worked for Dominion Bank and then became Treasurer of Virginia Commonwealth University where he worked for 18 years before retiring from government service. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later time when his family and friends can come together to honor his memory. Donations may be made to Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221 or a charity of your choosing.

