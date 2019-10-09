MOTLEY JR., Albert Edward October 2, 2019 Colonel Albert Edward Motley Jr., 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Colonel Motley was a native of Roanoke, Va., and the second son of Albert and Nell Motley. He graduated from William Fleming High School in 1950. While at Fleming the Colonel lettered in football, wrestling and track. He often said he was a poor student and only graduated because of the benevolence and kindness of his teachers. Following high school, he attended Virginia Tech and graduated in 1955. During college, Colonel Motley was Captain of the 1954 Wrestling Team, Southern Conference Wrestling Champion in the 130-pound category, President of the Tech Monogram Club, a member of the German Club, the Arnold Air Society, and an officer on the First Battalion Staff. Upon graduating, Colonel Motley entered pilot training in the United States Air Force. During his impressive 26 years in the Air Force Colonel Motley served in positions from Squadron level to Major Command Headquarters in the Air Force, Army and Joint Services Commands. Colonel Motley, Command Pilot with over 5000 hours of flight time in Fighters, served two years in Vietnam where he flew 537 Combat missions in the A-1 Sky Raider and the A-37. He received numerous individual and unit awards, including an award for heroism under fire. Always an active member of his community, Colonel Motley was a member of the Daedalians, a member of the A-1 and A-37 associations, the Air Commando and Retired Officers Associations, a member of the Rocky Bayou County of Niceville, Fla., the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. In his retirement the Colonel also volunteered with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the local sherriff's department. In 2008 Colonel Motley lost Dorothy, his high school sweetheart, very best friend and loving wife of 57 years. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy and husband, Glenn, of Tampa, Fla.; son, Albert and wife, Connie, of Hampton, Va.; and son, Michael and wife, Kimberly, of Canton, Ga. Also surviving the Colonel are seven grandchildren, Joseph and Melissa Gullo, Helena, Cameron, Chandler and Trevor Motley, and Samantha Motley; and five great-grandchildren. Colonel Motley lived a rich, full life. He was a well-respected man, gracious and generous, with a quick wit and a raucous laugh. He enjoyed sailing, fishing and golfing. He spent many fruitful hours in his workshop, crafting beautiful original pieces and recreations of stained-glass lamps. More than anything, Colonel Motley loved his wife, children, and family. He was grateful to attend birthdays, graduations, weddings, and births. You could often find him surrounded by friends and family, eating a great steak, drinking an aged scotch, and swapping memorable stories. If you knew him, you were lucky for the opportunity to share in his wizened and joyful spirit. At the Colonel's request his body will be interred with his wife Dorothy at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., on Saturday, October 12, 2019. There will be a short graveside service at 11 a.m. with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Colonel Motley's favorite charity, the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
