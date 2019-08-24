August 18, 2019 Jessica M. Motley, 41, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Serenity with visitation one hour prior to the service and interment in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

