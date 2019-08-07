MOSES Gerald E. August 3, 2019 Gerald E. (Jerry) Moses, retired MSG USAF, 80, of Riner, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the Funeral starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.
