June 24, 2020 The greatest love story of our time is now complete. Bruce Morrow of Roanoke, Virginia, reunited with his soulmate, Juanita, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a gentle giant with great compassion. Bruce could fix anything wrong with a car or a broken heart. He loved his family and friends deeply. Bruce served his country in the United States Army, worked at Fred Hall's Esso, owned his own wrecker service running Big Sam and Big Gert (which were named after his wife and mother-in-law), and finally bought Community Inn in January of 1977 which he and Juanita, with hard work and determination, turned that small business into one of Roanoke's greatest hot-spots. His favorite pastimes were going to Luigi's to beat everyone at Wheel of Fortune and see his many girlfriends, stopping by Magic City Ford to check out the latest cars and grab a hot cup of coffee and talk with his buddies, entering the bank on Mondays and Fridays and beating the employees saying, "Welcome to Wells Fargo," and spending a month in Florida with his family during the summer. Bruce is survived by his sisters, Jackie Hall and Barbara Hobbs; his children, Steven, Deana and Tom, and Mont and Melanie; his adopted children, Debbie, David , Jay, and Karen; grandchildren, Michael and Robyn, Matthew and Hannah, Megan and Josh, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Arlen, and soon to be Leighton Grace, who Bruce affectionately named Raymona Montia; and his wonderful employees who he thought of as part of his family. A Celebration of Bruce's Life will take place from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The Community Inn. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com or at the Facebook Page of The Community Inn.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Christiansburg council accusations continue: Member told she should consider resigning
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.