June 24, 2020 The greatest love story of our time is now complete. Bruce Morrow of Roanoke, Virginia, reunited with his soulmate, Juanita, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a gentle giant with great compassion. Bruce could fix anything wrong with a car or a broken heart. He loved his family and friends deeply. Bruce served his country in the United States Army, worked at Fred Hall's Esso, owned his own wrecker service running Big Sam and Big Gert (which were named after his wife and mother-in-law), and finally bought Community Inn in January of 1977 which he and Juanita, with hard work and determination, turned that small business into one of Roanoke's greatest hot-spots. His favorite pastimes were going to Luigi's to beat everyone at Wheel of Fortune and see his many girlfriends, stopping by Magic City Ford to check out the latest cars and grab a hot cup of coffee and talk with his buddies, entering the bank on Mondays and Fridays and beating the employees saying, "Welcome to Wells Fargo," and spending a month in Florida with his family during the summer. Bruce is survived by his sisters, Jackie Hall and Barbara Hobbs; his children, Steven, Deana and Tom, and Mont and Melanie; his adopted children, Debbie, David , Jay, and Karen; grandchildren, Michael and Robyn, Matthew and Hannah, Megan and Josh, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Arlen, and soon to be Leighton Grace, who Bruce affectionately named Raymona Montia; and his wonderful employees who he thought of as part of his family. A Celebration of Bruce's Life will take place from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The Community Inn. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com or at the Facebook Page of The Community Inn.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce MORROW as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.