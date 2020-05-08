MORRISON, Michael William July 4, 1956 - May 5, 2020 Michael William Morrison, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. Mike was born on July 4, 1956, in Franklin, N.C., the son of the late C.J. Morrison and Konda Teague Morrison. He spent the majority of his life in the Shenandoah Valley. Mike was a graduate of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, Va., and attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. He worked in the hospitality industry for the majority of his career and was the General Manager of the Holiday Inn in Winchester, Va. for many years where he settled down to raise his family. He is survived by his loving mother, Konda Teague Morrison of Buena Vista, Va.; his twin sons, Ian Michael Morrison of Winchester, Va., and Grant William Morrison of Arlington, Va.; siblings, Anthony Teague Morrison (Teresa) of Hardy, Va., James Patrick Morison (Sharon) of Lexington, Va., and Crystal Morrison Hoeppner (Brian) of Roanoke, Va., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current need for social distancing the family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, is serving the family.

