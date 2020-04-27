March 29, 1935-April 25, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Turner Morrison, 85, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Bassett, Virginia on March 29, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Marvin Morrison Sr; her parents, Arnold and Susie Turner; and her brother, Arnold Turner Jr. She leaves behind her two daughters, Debbie Moore and Christi Campbell (Robert); and one son, Marvin Morrison Jr. (Linda). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kim Moore(Jess), Brian Moore, Stephanie Frost (Chris), Jennifer Pinkerman (Josh), Kayla Moore (Josh), Michael Morrison, Rachel Morrison, Paisley McCune; and seven great-grandchildren. Dot worked in the banking industry for many years. She loved her family, gardening, and taking care of her fur babies. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett, Virginia and a private graveside service will be held with her family at Roselawn Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Tree Health and Rehab. and Medi Hospice for their care. A special thanks to Jessica Roebuck and Victor Conner of Conner Bowman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Angels of a Assisi. Online condolences may be made to www.collinsfuneralhomebassett.com.
