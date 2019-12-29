December 27, 2019 Samuel Edward "Billy" Morris of Chamblissburg, Va., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a devoted husband and father and a gifted carpenter. Billy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Morris; daughters, Janet Baker (Mike) and Cindy Wolfe (Ronnie); sister-in-law, Dorothy Morris; brother-in-law, Paul Atkins; special niece "granddaughter," Ruth Jennings (Shawn); numerous nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Claudine Morris and his eight siblings. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Beaverdam Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Billy may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 10665 Stewartsville Road, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
