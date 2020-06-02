September 24, 1948 May 30, 2020 Linda Ann Bowles Morris, 71, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Giles R. Bowles and Beulah Adkins Bowles. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth R. Bowles. Linda worked for many years as a legal secretary. Surviving are sister, Pamela Joyce (James); nephew, Kevin Joyce; her caregivers, Penny Williams, Mary Kasey, Sharon Swanson, Cheta Holsclaw. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home before the service starts. Please keep in mind that we will be following the executive orders placed by the Governor of the State of Virginia. Masks will be required to enter our facility. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. (540) 483-5533

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.