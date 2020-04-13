April 8, 2020 James "Matt" Morris of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Terry Morris; and grandfathers, Robert Matthews Morris, and James "Gene" Richardson Matt was a 2006 graduate of Staunton River High School. Surviving are his wife, Jessica Morris; daughters, Isabella and Gabriella Morris; mother, Angela Mitchell; grandmothers, Dorothy Morris, Nina Richardson, and Carolyn Richardson; sisters, Randi (Jay) Bateman, Stacey Mitchell, Whitney (Daniel) Buckley; stepfather, Randy Mitchell; niece and nephew, J.T. and Avery; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.simpsonfuneral.com Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

