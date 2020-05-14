May 10, 2020 James Allen Morris, 81, of Radford, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Earlie Morris of Bedford, Va. Surviving are his wife of almost 58 years, Suzanne Gossett Morris, and their three sons and their families, Andy and Beth Morris with their children, Eve and Matthew Morris of Summerville, S.C., Anthony and Jennifer Morris with their children, Kellan, Rosie, and Finn Morris of Ashland, Va., and Geoffrey Morris with his daughter, Madelynn and his fiancée, Tracey Griggs of Cincinnati, Ohio. James is also survived by his two brothers and their families, Don and Emily Morris of Big Island, Va., and Lynn and Karla Morris of Bedford, Va., with several nieces and nephews. After receiving his BS degree in Chemistry from the University of Virginia, James went to work at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in 1962, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. James was active in the First Baptist Church in Radford and in the community through many service organizations. Because of current restrictions there will be a private graveside service at West End Cemetery in Radford with the Rev. Paul Lane officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the First Baptist Church or Radford Lamplighters. Services provided by Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va.

