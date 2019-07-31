July 30, 2019 Hazel M. Morris, 95, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

