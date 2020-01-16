January 14, 2020 Geneva Richardson Morris, 86, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation being held one hour prior.
Morris, Geneva Richardson
