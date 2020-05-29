May 26, 2020 Ellis Freeman Morris of Lexington, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at RMH. He was 89 years old. Mr. Morris is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Hilda Reynolds Morris of Lexington; son, Kevin Morris of Kenosha, Wisconsin; daughter, Karen Morris Moore; grandson, Ryan Morris; and sister, Shirley Martin all of Lexington; along with many nieces and nephews. Mr. Morris was born on January 1, 1931, in Collierstown, Virginia to the late David Gilmore and Ruth Ayres Morris. He was preceded in death by sisters, Laurene Rice, Iona Potter, Irma Bruns, and Jessie Clark; and son-in-law, Doug Moore. Mr. Morris graduated from Effinger High School and was employed for 40-plus years by Meadow Gold Dairy and later Borden, Foods. He delivered milk, ice cream, smiles, and good cheer to restaurants, schools, and stores all over the Shenandoah Valley. He also raised beef cattle, was the proprietor of Lexington Ice Distributers, and after retirement worked for ten years at Rockbridge Area Community Services. Throughout his life, Mr. Morris was an active member, deacon, elder, and treasurer at Collierstown Presbyterian Church. He loved his family, friends, fellow churchgoers, and everyone he encountered on his milk route and his work at the Community Center. He also loved to garden, work with his hands, and cook and eat country ham. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The family asks those who wish to make memorial contributions to Rockbridge Area Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/). Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
