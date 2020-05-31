February 1, 1926 May 26, 2020 Ruth Madeline Morgan, 94, passed away in Salem, Virginia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1926, to the late Edward Russell and Annie Holdren Letchford of Blue Ridge, Virginia. She was a homemaker who loved to laugh, listen to gospel music, collect art and crafts, and entertain her family and friends. And in the words of her grandson-in-law, "No one truly enjoyed opening a wrapped present more than Granny Morgan." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William "Bill" Morgan; and two sisters, Margaret Walker and Norma Jean Garner. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Frank) Hart and Brenda (the late Walter George) Bandy, all of Salem, and her son, Dennis Morgan of Staunton; grandchildren, Tonya Hart of Salem, Todd (Tracy) Bandy of Catawba, Angie (David) Keyser of Hot Springs, Robin (Tim) Woolwine of Blue Ridge and Paul Hart of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, Nate, Kendall, Matt and Ryleigh; sisters, Edith Custer, Shirley Callahan and Dottie (Garland) Dooley; and long-time family friend, Jason Miles. The family wants to thank the entire staff at Snyder Nursing Home in Salem, Virginia for their extraordinary and loving care provided to Ruth, especially during the past months when family could not be present. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private, invitation only service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in June (date to be determined). The Reverend Marc Reynolds, her beloved pastor at Snyder Nursing Home, will officiate. Interment will follow at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Ruth's name. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

