February 1, 1926 May 26, 2020 Ruth Madeline Morgan, 94, passed away in Salem, Virginia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1926, to the late Edward Russell and Annie Holdren Letchford of Blue Ridge, Virginia. She was a homemaker who loved to laugh, listen to gospel music, collect art and crafts, and entertain her family and friends. And in the words of her grandson-in-law, "No one truly enjoyed opening a wrapped present more than Granny Morgan." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William "Bill" Morgan; and two sisters, Margaret Walker and Norma Jean Garner. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Frank) Hart and Brenda (the late Walter George) Bandy, all of Salem, and her son, Dennis Morgan of Staunton; grandchildren, Tonya Hart of Salem, Todd (Tracy) Bandy of Catawba, Angie (David) Keyser of Hot Springs, Robin (Tim) Woolwine of Blue Ridge and Paul Hart of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, Nate, Kendall, Matt and Ryleigh; sisters, Edith Custer, Shirley Callahan and Dottie (Garland) Dooley; and long-time family friend, Jason Miles. The family wants to thank the entire staff at Snyder Nursing Home in Salem, Virginia for their extraordinary and loving care provided to Ruth, especially during the past months when family could not be present. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private, invitation only service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in June (date to be determined). The Reverend Marc Reynolds, her beloved pastor at Snyder Nursing Home, will officiate. Interment will follow at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Ruth's name. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 40,000; two test positive at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth
-
Pedestrian struck in Roanoke was Lord Botetourt senior
-
Med Beat: One way not to monitor coronavirus deaths in Roanoke
-
Gov. Northam orders mask use in businesses, starting Friday
-
Former athletic director Abe Naff sues Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.