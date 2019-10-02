MORGAN
Richard Lee
June 20, 1948
September 29, 2019
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Richard Lee (Dickie) Morgan, shot his first perfect round of golf.
Born in Morristown, Tenn., on June 20, 1948, Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Colleen and Bobby Jack Morgan.
He is survived by his loving and committed wife of 43 years, Sandra “Sandi” K. Morgan; and two children, Richard “Casey” Morgan and Kara Brooke Hartman (John). Dickie is also survived by his four grandchildren, the loves of his life, Lilly, Ben, and Molly Morgan, and Penn Hartman. He is also survived by one sister, Priscilla Jackson; a nephew, Mike Hayter and family; and his beloved mother-in-law, Jean Rader “Nana” with whom he had a special relationship and held in the highest regard.
Dickie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 30 years where he served as a deacon and on servant committees. Known as “The Candy Man,” he was famous for the treats he handed out while welcoming members and guests on Sunday mornings.
Dickie served his country in Vietnam as a sniper in the 1st infantry, United States Army. Later, he was a lumber broker for many years in Morristown, Tenn., and then in Roanoke, Va. And, after his retirement, he delivered groceries with a smile in his part-time position at Kroger. The Roanoke Valley will also miss Dickie’s famous peanut butter fudge.
When he wasn’t working, Dickie could be found on the golf course. An avid golfer, he will be missed by the Patterson group and all of his many golfing buddies.
The family would like to thank the cardiac intensive care unit at Lewis Gale Hospital for the care they so faithfully gave to Dickie.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in the Faith Chapel. Prior to the service the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in Faith Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
