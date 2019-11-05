November 2, 2019 Mickey Morgan went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, to join her loving husband, James Morgan. Mickey was born in North Carolina, but she made Roanoke her home in the 1950s. She retired from ITT after which she enjoyed spending time at her and James' vacation home in Holden Beach, N.C., and tending to her flowers. Mickey is survived by her children, Paul Cox, Patricia Gordon (Bill), Deborah Higgins, Nancy Lilly and Adam Morgan (Danielle); stepsons, Curtis Morgan (Annie) and Doug Morgan (Martha); sisters, Betty Barnes and Sarah Winkler (Marty); brother, Richard DeVane; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, Lyndsey Young, Tracy Jones and Mickey's grandson, Lucas Higgins, for their care. Also, thanks to the friends that visited, prayed and supported Mickey. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at North Roanoke Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Palmer officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

