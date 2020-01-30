January 22, 2020 Mary Freedle Moretz, age 82, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee Freedle and Violet Mae Sink, four brothers, six sisters, and one grandchild. Mary was a retired textile worker having retired from Celanese in Salisbury, N.C. Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and crafter who made sure that no one ever went away hungry. She never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone into her home. Being a caring and giving person, she donated her body to science so that future doctors could study and learn. Mary is survived by her longtime sweetheart, Jimmie Scarborough; her four sons, Perry (Stel) Moretz of Pembroke Va., Doug (Priscilla) Moretz of Lincolnton, N.C., Arnold (Susan) Moretz of York, S.C., and Greg (Laura) of Lexington, N.C. She is also survived by one brother, Dennis (Mary) of Salisbury N.C.; one sister, Betty Bradshaw of Thomasville, N.C., 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on April 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at her home, to celebrate Mary's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4-A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Moretz family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.
