May 20, 1936 June 17, 2020 Jean Hughes Moretz, age 84, of Roanoke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Friendship Manor South. A celebration of Jean's life will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with the Reverend Marvin Wegner officiating. Burial will be held at Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, one hour prior to the service. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the visitation and service will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Jean-Moretz. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, 716 North Battery Drive, Hollins, Virginia 24019. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Moretz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.