April 28, 2020 Mario Moreno, 51, of Vinton, Va., passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was an employee of HSN. He was a hard worker with a huge heart. He loved his family and friends who are scattered near and far. He loved animals and working in his yard. Mario was preceded in death by his father, Octavio Moreno. Mario is survived by his mother, Margarita Moreno; brother, Gustavo Moreno and wife, Elaine; sisters, Patricia Moreno and Mayra Moreno; and brother, Michael Moreno and wife, Letty. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to any animal shelter or charity of choice in his name. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

