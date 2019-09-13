MORAN Virginia Gibson September 11, 2019 Virginia (Ginny) Gibson Moran, 83, of Troutville, Va., passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Raleigh Court Health Care Center. A celebration of Ginny's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Reverend John Graybill officiating. Burial will be at Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

