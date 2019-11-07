October 11, 1932 November 4, 2019 Dorothy Ann Moran "Granny" age 87 of Troutville, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness. Dorothy was born October 11, 1932 in Fincastle and lived in Botetourt all of her life. She was the daughter of the late John Wade and Susie Maryellen Myers Stanley. Dorothy was a homemaker who enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a grandmother to everyone and was known as Granny by all. Dorothy was a member of New Beginnings Church at Cloverdale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edgar E. Moran, daughter Phyllis Minter, and her grandson Ronald Moran, II. Dorothy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Ron and Nadesna Moran of Land O Lakes, Florida, Joe and Sandra Moran of Troutville, Marshall Minter of Vinton; daughter Mary Moran of Troutville; grandchildren: Michael, Danielle, Ashley, Haley, Ryan, and Kevin; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law Kenneth Trail of Roanoke. The family would like to extend a thank you to Blue Ridge Cancer Center, and especially Dr. Morales for the care they gave to Dorothy. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be 3pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Reverend Alan Woody officiating. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 pm Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

