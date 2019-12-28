December 24, 2019 Raymond Franklin Moore, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Frye officiating. The burial will follow at the Glade Baptist Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Raymond Franklin Moore family.
Service information
12:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
