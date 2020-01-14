January 13, 2020 Marlene "Molly" LaFay Poff Moore, age 87, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord after a courageous fight with her illness on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grifton and Effie Poff; former husband, David Eugene Moore; brother and wife, Norris Poff (Joan); sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Sam), Everlene (Billy), and Peggy (Billy); and brothers-in-law, James Conner, Ronnie Turner, Damon and Norman Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Harris (Scott); grandchildren, Jennifer and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Carter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Robert) and Barbara (Roger); and former sisters-in-law, Irene and Dee Moore. Marlene retired from DuPont with 36 ½ years of service and from Wal-Mart with about 18 years of service where she was known as "The Wal-Mart Lady." She also volunteered at the Franklin Memorial Hospital for 20 years. She was a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Molly drove a racecar, raced in roller derbies, and loved bowling. She also enjoyed yard work and loved to stay busy. Molly was a very hard worker. She attended Woodlawn Baptist Church until her health declined and she went into Red Oak Manor. The family would like to thank all of those at Red Oak Manor, Franklin Memorial Hospital, and Medi Hospice for their kindness and love. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Hawks officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Sherwood Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
