November 15, 2019 The Reverend Doctor Herbert R. Moore Jr., a model servant of the Lord and a beacon of leadership and compassionate service to his community, passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert R. Moore Sr. and Waneta Bradley Moore; wife Shirley Wayman Moore; and son, Mark Raymond Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Burleson Moore; his daughter, Lee Ann Parece, her husband, Martin, and their children, Bradley Wayman Hawkins and Hallie Moore Efland. He is also survived by his daughter, Joy Moore Crombie, her husband Glen and their children, Jessica Lee Crombie and Michael Delmar Crombie; and by stepchildren, David Charles Burleson and wife, Bonnie, and Kristi Burleson McGuire, her husband David, and their children Justin Curtis McGuire and Kalli Lynn McGuire. A native of Kansas City, Mo., the Reverend Moore graduated from Phillips University and Lexington Theological Seminary before coming to central Virginia in 1958. He came to Lynchburg, Va. in 1964 as Senior Minister of Euclid Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and spent the rest of his life as dedicated advocate for the inner-city poor, disabled, and elderly, using his leadership, compassion, and persuasiveness as a change-agent to help so many of the disadvantaged of Lynchburg. As Executive Director of Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship for twenty years, and member of too many boards to list here, the Reverend Moore was instrumental in development of Lynchburg High and Frank Roane Apartments, The Wood Ministry, LCF Home Ownership Program, Bedford Group Home, The Carey House, Lynchburg Residential Services, Appomattox Adult Home, Lynchburg Supervised Apartments, Amherst Adult homes, the City Gate Mission, New Land Ministries, Gateway Shelter for the Homeless, Camp Kum Ba Yah, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, and Sheltered Industries. His honors and awards were numerous, but it would be remiss to not mention receipt of the Mayor's Award for Excellence, the Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce's Pro Opera Civica Award, commendation from the Summit Board for his role as a founding member, and the Jeffrey B. Spence Award for Interfaith Understanding. Lynchburg College honored Reverend Moore with a Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2009, which he held especially dear. The community lost a great man, but he will be remembered forever by evidence of his great works here in central Virginia. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Springhill Cemetery with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at Frist Chirstian Church. The Rev. Moore will be open to the public at Community Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 8 p.m. The family is receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Christian Church or Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship. Community Funeral Home directing.
