Elsie Mae Moore, 97, widow of James H. Moore, Jr., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Christiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William T. Fenimore and the late Emily Long Fenimore. She is survived by her children, Arlene M. Billet (Larry), James H. Moore III (Linda) and Cheryl Mattis; grandchildren, Mandy, Bryan, Melissa, Gary, Erin, and Joey; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Fenimore. She was a very devoted member of North Roanoke Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday school class, the church choir, and the prayer ministry. She worked in the airline industry in her earlier years but most recently worked in retail sales at the Bride's House here in Roanoke. A celebration of life service for her family and friends will be held at a later date at North Roanoke Baptist Church. Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family and will post updates to their website www.simpsonfuneral.com

