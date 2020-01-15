November 18, 1947 January 11, 2020 Elaine Jacqueline Moore, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be from 12 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com. 540-344-1271.
Moore, Elaine Jacqueline
