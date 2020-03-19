March 17, 2020 Douglas Layne Moore of Vinton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was 84. Doug was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Cole Smith. He is survived by Nellie, his wife of 63 years; his children, Holly Moore Smith (Kenneth) and Keith Moore (Jami); grandchildren, Wally Moore of Raleigh, N.C., Katie Cale (Derrick), and Dillon Smith of Chapel Hill, N.C., and one great-grandchild, Oliver Moore. He also enjoyed an enduring friendship with Coy and Deanna Weaver. A longtime member of Belmont Christian Church, Doug served as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Stewardship and Finance, Chairman of Elders as well as an Elder. In later years he served as Assistant Church Teller. A popular local soloist, he loved singing in the church choir. Retired from Western Union Telegraph Company and Radio Communications, Doug was a member of the Roanoke Amateur Radio Club. He loved fishing and going to the gym with his son, Keith. Doug enjoyed playing games with Oliver and they often flew his radio-controlled airplane together. When it crashed, Oliver helped him pick up whatever pieces could be found. He loved treating his family to breakfast and hiking at the Peaks of Otter as well as numerous other family traditions. A wonderful and generous husband, father and grandfather, Doug was cherished by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Belmont Christian Church, 1101 Jamison Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24013 with Minister Terry Brace officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

