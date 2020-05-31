March 17, 1970 May 25, 2020 CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. David William Moore, beloved son of William "Bill" and Bonnie S. Moore, went to rest high in the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 25, 2020. David was preceded in death by his beloved grandma, Saul, as he called her. He was also preceded in death by his grandad, William Eldridge Saul and other grandparents, William and Mildred Moore. He is survived by his siblings, Tonya (Mark) Payton of Missoula, Montana, Lesley (Dave) Hanak of Savannah, Ga., Paul Nathan (Chelle) Moore, Roanoke, Va., Amy (Joe) Hall, Hopkinsville, Ky., Chirstina Schmid-Moore, Switzerland; and his half-sister, Cathy Light, Roanoke, Va. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, Ashley and Jake, Brody, Addie, Amber, August, Tracy, Joy, Rylee, Landon, Nicholas, Oliva, Kaydie, Will, Camille, and his special nephew, Jaxson, whom he enjoyed a lot of quality time with. David is survived by his two beloved dogs, Kody and Winston. David was a member of Bonsack United Methodist Church in Roanoke, Va. He enjoyed being outdoors, traveling and volunteering for The American Red Cross. David dedicated his life to being the most amazing son, brother, uncle and great uncle. He was also a diehard Virginia Tech fan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.

