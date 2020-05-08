October 23, 1987 May 2, 2020 Bryan David Moore, 32, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was a loving husband to Kristin Angela Moore and father to Jackson Coyer Moore (6), Beckett David Moore (3) and Madilyn Grace Moore (1). Bryan was born to parents David and Mary Moore, on October 23, 1987, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a 2005 graduate of Hidden Valley High School. Bryan lived in his hometown and worked in his family's printshop, Roanoke Printing Company until it closed. He followed his dream of working in printing at Double Envelope in Roanoke where he was employed. Bryan loved baseball, camping and being outdoors, but most of all Bryan loved being a dad. He is also survived by his two brothers, Bradley Moore and Tyler Moore; his grandmother, Vicky Clark Moore; a niece, Lilah Michelle Moore; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Green Hill Park, 2501 Green Hill Park Road, Salem, Virginia. Due to COVID-19, we are offering a car visitation to those who need to social-distance but would like to offer their condolence from their car to the Moore family. A memorial table will be set up to receive guests by car following the Memorial Service at Green Hill Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Moore Family through PAYPAL: Krismoore330@gmail.com. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
