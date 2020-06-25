August 3, 1935 June 19, 2020 Dr. Dean T. Mook died peacefully with family at his bedside on Friday, June 19, 2020. Dean was the N. Waldo Harrison Professor Emeritus of Engineering Science and Mechanics at Virginia Tech, where he enjoyed a long, illustrious, and rewarding career. Dean is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally; his children and their spouses, Katherine (Phil), Joe (Jayne), Art (Jo), and Nate; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jesse, Lauren (Steve), and Oliver; his great-grandchildren, Henry and David; his sister, Barbara (Don) and family; beloved extended family members; and numerous cherished friends, former students, and colleagues. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in support of any cause that holds a special place in your heart.

