MONTGOMERY Robert William May 23, 1932 November 25, 2019 Robert William Montgomery, 87, of Shawsville, Va., died, Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on May 23, 1932 to the late Barney Graham and Lucinda Long Montgomery. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Montgomery, Archie Montgomery, Curtis Montgomery, and a grandson, Aaron Graham Odum. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the United States Navy. Robert pitched in the Minor Leagues during his early years, and later became an avid golfer. He retired from Virginia Tech with over 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Albertine Faye Akers Montgomery; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Steve Kelley, Susan and Robert Dewberry, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Montgomery, Mark and Diane Montgomery, grandchildren, Stephanie, Joe, Mike, Sarah, Samuel, Cameron, six great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Don Saville, sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Harman, Nancy Akers, Mabel Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Stacie Brown and her daughter, Eden. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.