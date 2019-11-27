MONTGOMERY Robert William May 23, 1932 November 25, 2019 Robert William Montgomery, 87, of Shawsville, Va., died, Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on May 23, 1932 to the late Barney Graham and Lucinda Long Montgomery. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Montgomery, Archie Montgomery, Curtis Montgomery, and a grandson, Aaron Graham Odum. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the United States Navy. Robert pitched in the Minor Leagues during his early years, and later became an avid golfer. He retired from Virginia Tech with over 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Albertine Faye Akers Montgomery; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Steve Kelley, Susan and Robert Dewberry, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Montgomery, Mark and Diane Montgomery, grandchildren, Stephanie, Joe, Mike, Sarah, Samuel, Cameron, six great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Don Saville, sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Harman, Nancy Akers, Mabel Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Stacie Brown and her daughter, Eden. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
CASEY: Laid off after 62 years on the job
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
Business Intel: Soul food restaurant opens in Roanoke
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies make it back to back shutouts, blank Pitt 28-0
-
Virginia, Virginia Tech now fully focused on each other, ACC Coastal crown
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.