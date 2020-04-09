April 8, 2020 Robert Gene Montgomery, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Montgomery; father, Marvin Lee Montgomery; mother, Dorothy Montgomery Marshall; first wife, Beatrice Montgomery; daughter, Sandra Montgomery; and aunts and uncles. Robert is survived by his wife of 23 years, Trudy Boblett Montgomery; daughter, Karen Sue Montgomery; sister, Linda (David) St.Clair; brother, Glenn Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews. He retired from Friendship Manor in 2014 after 17 years of service. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors and everyone else who took care of Robert for five years on 2 West at Friendship Manor Health and Rehab North. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ninth Street Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
