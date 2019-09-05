MONTGOMERY Edna Goad September 3, 2019 Edna Goad Montgomery of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Brooks Montgomery; her parents, George Goad and Lettie Ayers Goad, and her brothers, Lester Goad and Connor Goad. Edna is survived by her children, Bonnie Montgomery, Bonita (Johnny) Williams and Mason Brooks Montgomery Jr., five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in the Isaac Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. Online condolences and a guestbook can be found at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com and at www.legacy.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

