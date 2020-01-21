May 4, 1929 January 19, 2020 Albertine Faye Akers Montgomery, age 90, of Shawsville, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at English Meadows, Christiansburg. She was born in Floyd County, Va., on May 4, 1929 to the late Clynton Tazewell and Ruby Teel Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Montgomery; grandson, Aaron Graham Odum; brother, Tazewell Akers. She retired from Sears and became a homemaker. She loved gardening, quilting, and her flowers. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Steve Kelley, Susan and Robert Dewberry; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Montgomery, Mark and Diane Montgomery; grandchildren, Stephanie, Joe, Mike, Sarah, Samuel, Cameron; six great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Harman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow at White Rock Cemetery, Floyd. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Montgomery, Albertine Faye Akers
