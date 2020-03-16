March 12, 2020 Hope G. Montague passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with a private graveside service to follow. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

