MONROE JR. Lynwood C. June 6, 1957 August 13, 2019 Lynwood C. Monroe Jr., 62, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Lynwood C. Monroe Sr. and Barbara J. Monroe; brother, Lance L. (Josephine) Monroe; sister, Debra (Charlie) Higgins; a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

