MOLLENAUER Margie Ellender Dillon July 6, 2019 Margie Ellender Dillon Mollenauer, 81, of Norfolk, Va., formerly of Franklin County, Va., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Grady Dillon and Callie Barton Dillon; husband, Ernest Henry Mollenauer; sisters, Josephine Ellis and Louise Light; brother, Forrest H. Dillon; nephews, Ralf Dillon and Tommy Ellis. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Else Dillon. Margie taught school in the Norfolk area for 42 years. She was a big Englebert Humperdink fan and traveled up and down the east coast to concerts. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will be beside her husband Ernest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk. Her family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

