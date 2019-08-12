MOLES Clinton August 10, 2019 Clinton Moles, 98, of Galax, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Moles was born in Floyd County to the late Mack Moles and Addie Nester Moles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Goldie Newman Moles, two sons, Ricky Moles and Roger Moles; and several siblings. Survivors include his granddaughter, Shanna Moles, of Jonesboro, Georgia; and one daughter-in-law, Donna Moles, of Jonesboro, Georgia. Mr. Moles was in World War II and was stationed in the Pacific theatre in Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty was signed with Japan on D-Day. He served in the Navy from November 5, 1943 until January 6, 1946. When he was discharged, he was a Gunner's Mate (3/CCT) single, and 25 years of age. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church with the Rev. S.G. Bolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Moles family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.