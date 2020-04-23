June 9, 1931 April 17, 2020 Herbert William "Herb" Mocksfield, 88, of Moneta, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marilyn Turner Mocksfield. Herb was born on June 9, 1931, in Newark, N.J. to the late, Charles Herbert and Alice Garney Mocksfield. Herbert is survived by his son, Alan Charles Mocksfield (Jennifer); daughter, Gail Susan Royer (Robert); grandchildren, Bethany Royer Knowlton (James), Kelly Royer Whipple (David), Noah Charles Mocksfield, Owen Brooks Mocksfield; great-grandchild, Emmet Robert Knowlton, and four nephews. Herb was the owner of an auto repair shop for 25 years. Some of Herb's favorite ways to spend time were with his family, fishing on the lake and wood working. Herb enjoyed the outdoors and would spend much of his time visiting the Booker T. Washington National Park and Blue Bird Trail with Marilyn. His love of the outdoors led him to become a Master Naturalist of the BRFAL Division. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 4415 Pheasant Ridge Road, Suite, 102, Roanoke, Va 24012 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, SML is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

