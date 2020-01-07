January 5, 2020 Russell Owen Mitchell, 83 of Pulaski, died on Sunday, January 5, 2019. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Bob White Blvd. Church of God at 6 p.m. Visiting will be on Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
Russell Owen Mitchell
