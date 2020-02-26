February 22, 2020 Randle Nelson Mitchell Jr., 67, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral service on Saturday, February 29 2020, at 2 p.m. with family visitation at 1 p.m at Serenity Funeral Home. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

