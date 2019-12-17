December 14, 2019 James K. "Jimmie" Mitchell Jr., 81, of Garden City, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to your favorite veteran's charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

