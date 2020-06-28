November 26, 1942- June 25, 2020 Joyce Juanita Mitchell, 77, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 1 until 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

