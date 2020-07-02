March 23, 1923 July 1, 2020 Frances Gertrude Wilkes Mitchell, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1923, daughter of the late James Otho Wilkes and Nannie McBride Wilkes. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge Bishop Mitchell; sisters, Eveline Wilkes Hamblett, Iris Wilkes West, Bevie Wilkes West, Shirley Wilkes Quarles and Lucille Wilkes Creasey; and brothers, Raymond "Buster" Wilkes and James D. Wilkes. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Josephine Flora and her husband, Richard; her grandson, David Richard Flora and his wife, Joy; three step-great-grandsons; five step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Witt; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born and raised in Bedford County. She worked at Roanoke City Mills and then retired from ITT after 25 years of service. Frances loved her family and her main hobby was cleaning and decorating her home. She enjoyed dancing with Tally at the Moose Lodge. Frances worked hard all her life but is now at peace with Tally. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road in Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

