March 23, 1923 July 1, 2020 Frances Gertrude Wilkes Mitchell, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1923, daughter of the late James Otho Wilkes and Nannie McBride Wilkes. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge Bishop Mitchell; sisters, Eveline Wilkes Hamblett, Iris Wilkes West, Bevie Wilkes West, Shirley Wilkes Quarles and Lucille Wilkes Creasey; and brothers, Raymond "Buster" Wilkes and James D. Wilkes. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Josephine Flora and her husband, Richard; her grandson, David Richard Flora and his wife, Joy; three step-great-grandsons; five step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Witt; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born and raised in Bedford County. She worked at Roanoke City Mills and then retired from ITT after 25 years of service. Frances loved her family and her main hobby was cleaning and decorating her home. She enjoyed dancing with Tally at the Moose Lodge. Frances worked hard all her life but is now at peace with Tally. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road in Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Christiansburg councilwoman's trouble rooted in multiple issues, complaints
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
-
Roanoke-area COVID-19 cases on the rise as rate falls elsewhere in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.