MITCHELL Daphne G. March 29, 1929 October 24, 2019 Daphne G. Mitchell, 90, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born in Austinville, Virginia on March 29, 1929, she was the daughter of Sanders Carter Gray and Florence Porter Gray. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, R. Edward Mitchell; and son, Stephen. She is survived by her children, Weldon G. Mitchell, Suzanne J. Mitchell, and Edie M. Swann and husband Franklin; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Sabrina, Danielle, Allan, Kaitlin, and Mitchell. She was also the proud great-grandmother to Mark and Dayna. She was the last surviving sibling of her family, preceded in death by Polly Simmons, Irene Marcellus, and Sanders Gray. She graduated from National Business College and had a long career with Woods Rogers Attorneys at Law of Roanoke. She was a 50-year member of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir for several years. Mrs. Mitchell was a Past National Counselor of the Ladies Auxiliary of United Commercial Travelers of America and a 25-year member of Garden Gate Garden Club and Garden Club of Virginia. Upon moving to Lynchburg, she and her husband were members of Centenary United Methodist Church. Daphne enjoyed Smith Mountain Lake as well as travel with her husband throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. The family would like to thank the many caretakers, family, and friends who were so supportive during her final years. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Diuguid Funeral Home on Wiggington Road in Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1501 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or to her longtime charity, marchofdimes.org.
