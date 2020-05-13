May 8, 2020 Bradley Jae-Thomas Mitchell passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 34. Brad is survived by his parents, Brenda and Richard Mitchell; brother, Matt Mitchell; sisters, Tracey Mitchell and Angela Sigafoes; niece, Kamryn Sigafoes; nephew, Mitchell Sigafoes; and many beloved friends and family. Brad was from Roanoke, Virginia and most recently resided in Chantilly, Virginia. He was a graduate of William Byrd High School and Radford University. Brad participated in soccer, football, and baseball. He was currently employed by the Fairfax County Public School System as SACC Head Teacher at Westbriar Elementary School. Brad was the kind of guy everyone loved and loved being around. He was a kind and loving soul. Brad's sense of humor, love of life, and devotion to friendships were gifts he shared with everyone he met. Brad always had a smile on his face, joy in his heart, laughter in his soul, a UVA jersey on his back, and a magic trick up his sleeve. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, sports, and his "kids" at work. The world was a happier place because of him. Please continue to honor his legacy by sharing your memories of him, being grateful for the small things, thinking of others first, and laughing even when you want to cry. He kept his jerseys and friends for life. You will be sorely missed, Brad! We love you always! Visitation will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Guests are asked to honor social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider honoring Brad's memory by donating to a local children's charity or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Service information

May 15
First Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
May 15
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24012
